Doctor screams ‘I’ll lose my practice’ as she’s taken from the courtroom

A Centre County physician accused of resisting arrest had her bail revoked Tuesday during motions court in Clearfield County.
Sharon Pletcher, 57, Port Matilda, was also charged by state police with defiant trespass, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness as a result of an incident in Morris Township on Aug. 23, 2015. She was free on $10,000 bail.
Clearfield County District Attorney Bill Shaw told President Judge Fred Ammerman that in June Pletcher was charged in a second case with simple assault, disorderly conduct, and harassment by Clearfield Borough Police. In addition, she pleaded guilty at the magistrate level in two other cases in Patton Township from August.
All of this is in violation of her bail conditions, and Shaw asked for her bail to be revoked.
Defense attorney Timothy Leonard explained that Pletcher has a major depressive disorder and an alcohol problem.
“If she continues treatment, she’ll be okay,” he said. Leonard asked for her to be placed on supervised bail or house arrest so that she could continue to see her patients.
Ammerman agreed with Shaw and revoked her bail, sending her to jail. As she was taken from the courtroom, she said “I’ll lose my practice!”
Leonard immediately asked if Ammerman would reconsider this action during jury selection in her first case that is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 8. Ammerman responded that they could discuss this again at that time.
Pletcher, according to her website, is a podiatrist that treats patients in State College.
According to the affidavit in the first case, police were called to a Morris Township residence for a report of an unwanted female at the home on Aug. 23, 2015. Pletcher allegedly arrived at the residence and began to use vulgar language. He told her to leave several times, but she refused until she was told the police were called. The property owner believed she was under the influence of alcohol.
The officer said he made contact with Pletcher who was seated in her vehicle and speaking to another officer. This officer detected the strong odor of alcohol coming from her breath. She was allegedly verbally combative and vulgar.
After she was advised that she was under arrest for public drunkenness, she grabbed the steering wheel and told them she wasn’t getting out, according to court documents. She said they would have to drag her out of the car. The two officers then physically removed from the vehicle as she allegedly resisted them while they handcuffed her.
According to the affidavit in the second case, Pletcher was taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield by state police for a psychiatric evaluation on June 16.
After the troopers left, Pletcher began yelling and swearing at the medical staff. As a Clearfield Borough officer tried to calm her down, she allegedly threw a cup of water at him and tried to leave the room, according to court documents. He blocked her and she pushed him several times, he said. She told him to handcuff her which he did. After he seated her on the hospital bed, she allegedly kicked him in the groin. She finally calmed down and the handcuffs were removed.
Later she became irate again, yelling and screaming, according to the affidavit. Officers tried to quiet her and she was eventually medicated.
