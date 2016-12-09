Osceola Mills man waives hearing in chainsaw incident

An Osceola Mills man accused of threatening state troopers with a chainsaw waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday during centralized court in Clearfield County.
Joseph James Komisar, 53, is charged with two counts each of aggravated assault, terroristic threats and simple assault, as well as a summary harassment count.
He is also charged with two counts each of terroristic threats, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person, as well as criminal mischief, harassment and disorderly conduct for the incident that led up to alleged altercation with police. Komisar remains in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of a total of $150,000 bail.
According to the affidavits of probable cause, a woman called police Nov. 20 because Komisar would not leave her Osceola Mills residence. She told officers that when she asked him to leave, he shoved her. When he eventually did go outside, he pounded on the windows and doors, reportedly threatening her and another woman in the home. He left the area and returned with a chainsaw.
By pushing in a window he was able to gain entry into the home. While the chainsaw was running, he yelled at the victim and her friend, she told police. He allegedly threatened to kill everyone in the house. They were able to retreat to a neighbor’s house where they called police.
When police arrived at the residence, Komisar was asked to leave. He then allegedly switched on the chainsaw and threatened to kill the two state troopers. According to police, Komisar struck and broke a portion of the glass in the door and a blind with the chainsaw. The troopers backed away and called for assistance.
While he was being transported from the scene, he allegedly became irate at the troopers, threatening one when he entered the back seat and spitting on him.
Court records show that Komisar pleaded guilty to terroristic threats and harassment in June 2015. He was sentenced to six months to 23 1/2 months in the county jail.
