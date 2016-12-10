Tyrone man charged with burglary

Charges were filed against a Tyrone man accused of entering the garage of a Taylor Township residence Friday and taking several items.
Bradley Michael Clark II was charged with burglary.
He was arraigned, and bail was set at $50,000, according to a report from state police at Philipsburg.
Police said the suspect gained access to an open garage on Hannah Hill Road. He then allegedly removed several items and loaded them into his vehicle.
Clark was apprehended on Firetower Road near the state Route 350 intersection near Osceola Mills.
