Tyrone man arrested for theft in Taylor Township

A Tyrone man is facing felony trespassing and theft charges after allegedly entering a Taylor Township home looking for “collateral.”
According to the criminal complaint filed by state police at Philipsburg, at about 4:30 p.m. Friday, troopers responded to a report of a theft in progress along Hannah Hill Lane. An area resident reported seeing a male loading items from a nearby property into his car.
The resident stated he had called the mother of the property owner, police said, who said no one was supposed to be removing any items. He then reported the car was leaving the property with “items hanging out of the trunk of the vehicle.”
While attempting to intercept the car, police said the father of the property owner had observed the vehicle and was following, updating police on its location over the phone. Troopers caught up to the vehicle on Fire Tower Road and initiated a traffic stop.
Several large items were in plain view, police said. The driver, Bradley Clark II, 22, was placed under arrest.
Clark allegedly admitted he had entered a garage without the permission of the owner, police said, and had removed several items. The items included a snow blower, weed eater, flood lights and a welder, with a total value of $275.
Clark reportedly told troopers he intended to hold on to the property as collateral until the property owner got out of prison and paid him the $150 owed to him, police said.
Clark was arraigned Friday before District Judge Allen Sinclair, according to court documents, and charged with four felony counts of burglary, criminal trespassing, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, and several summary driving offenses as well. Bail was set at $50,000.
A preliminary hearing is slated for Dec. 21.
