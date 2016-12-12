Wanted in Philadelphia, found in State College

A man facing possession charges in Philadelphia was picked up Sunday in State College.
According to the criminal complaint, Michael Schaneegs, 30, had taken refuge in the borough when State College police officers came in contact with him at about 10:15 a.m. Sunday along Joyce Drive. While conducting a warrant check through dispatch, Schaneegs was found to be wanted by the Philadelphia Municipal Court.
According to court documents, Schaneegs was initially charged on Aug. 26 with misdemeanor counts of purchase of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance. A warrant was issued for his arrest on Sept. 27.
Schaneegs was arraigned Sunday before District Judge Allen Sinclair, court documents said, and charged with a felony count of arrest prior to requisition. Bail was set at $25,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 21.
