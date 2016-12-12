Police investigate Army-Navy store theft

State College police are seeking information in a theft from Jim’s Army and Navy along West Beaver Avenue.
According to police, at about 4:40 p.m. Saturday, an unknown male was observed removing a green Military Extreme three-bag sleeping bag system from the store without paying.
He was described by police as a white male, five-feet nine-inches tall, 180 pounds, 55-60 years old with gray hair. He was wearing a blue Penn State jacket, jeans and black sneakers.
Anyone information is encouraged to contact police at 234-7150 or submit an anonymous tip through the department website.
