State College doctor released from jail

A Centre County physician jailed last week for a bail violation has been released.
Sharon Pletcher, 57, of Port Matilda, was charged by state police with resisting arrest, defiant trespass, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness as a result of an incident in Morris Township on Aug. 23, 2015. Her bail was revoked Tuesday because of charges she faced in a second case.
During jury selection on Thursday, Pletcher signed a plea agreement in both cases, according to court records. Her bail was reinstated at $5,000, unsecured, which she posted that same day. She is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 7.
According to the affidavit of probable cause in the first case, police were called to a Morris Township residence for a report of an unwanted female at the home. Pletcher allegedly arrived at the residence and began to use vulgar language. The resident told her to leave several times, but she refused until she was told the police were called.
A responding officer said Pletcher was seated in her car, talking to another officer when he arrived. He said he detected a strong odor of alcohol on her breath.
After she was placed under arrest for public drunkenness, she grabbed the steering wheel and told the officers she wasn’t getting out, according to court documents. The two officers then physically removed her from the vehicle as she allegedly resisted.
According to the affidavit in the second case, Pletcher was taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield by state police for a psychiatric evaluation on June 16.
After the troopers left, Pletcher began yelling and swearing at the medical staff. As a Clearfield borough police officer tried to calm her down, she allegedly threw a cup of water at him and tried to leave the room, according to court documents. He blocked her and she pushed him several times, he said. She told him to handcuff her, which he did. After he seated her on the hospital bed, she allegedly kicked him in the groin.
Later she became irate again, yelling and screaming, according to the affidavit.
She was charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment.
Pletcher is a registered podiatrist who owns a practice at 1318 W. College Ave., State College.
Comments