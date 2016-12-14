Couple accused of making sex tapes with dog

A couple in Clearfield is accused of making sex tapes with a dog, according to state police.
No charges filed against them are felonies.
Rachael Alexis Harris, 19, of Curwensville was charged with three counts of misdemeanor sexual intercourse with an animal, three counts of misdemeanor criminal attempt-sexual intercourse with an animal, four summary counts of cruelty to animals and four counts of misdemeanor obscene performances.
Corey Dean Harris, 24, was charged with three summary counts of cruelty to animals and four counts of misdemeanor obscene performances.
A preliminary hearing will be held at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 11 before Judge Richard A. Ireland.
