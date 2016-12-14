Couple accused of making sex tapes with dog

0:42 Children get in holiday spirit with light reading Pause

2:03 Penn State players relished the big game pressure

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

2:42 Trump's White House

0:51 Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season

1:43 Showing love through service

4:11 No evidence of terror connection in New York City explosion, says mayor

0:51 Wife shocks husband with Rose Bowl tickets

0:51 Here's an easier way to peel tomatoes