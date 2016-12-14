Hospital employee stole prescriptions, police say

An employee of HealthSouth Nittany Valley Rehabilitation Hospital is accused of stealing prescription pads from a doctor.
Police said Elssye Michelle Holroyd, 33, of State College filled out prescriptions for Xanax and Alprazolam, signed a doctor’s name and then had the prescriptions filled out at a variety of pharmacies in the area.
She did this from Aug. 5 to Dec. 5, according to state police at Rockview.
Holroyd will be charged with 10 counts of prohibited acts under the Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act, 10 counts of forgery and 10 counts of theft by unlawful taking.
