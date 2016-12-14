Officer hospitalized after man attacks him, police say

A corrections officer at Rockview state prison was hospitalized for lacerations and cuts to his arm after an inmate attacked him, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
Police said that two corrections officers were sent to Derrick Houdershield’s cell at about 8:30 a.m. Oct. 16 to perform a search.
Houdershield, according to police, was instantly hostile toward them and said “Come in here and I got something for you.”
Police said Houdershield then forced the door closed on one of the officers.
The door was forced back open, and Houdershield allegedly took a fighter’s stance until he was handcuffed and escorted away. The officer’s arm was bleeding, and he was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center.
A search of the cell uncovered six strips of suboxone, which was tested.
Houdershield was charged with felony aggravated assault, felony possession of a controlled substance by an inmate and two misdemeanor charges.
