More Houtzdale state prison inmates sentenced in 2015 riot

An inmate involved in a 2015 riot at the state prison in Houtzdale has been sentenced for his actions.
Bahair Stafford, 29, pleaded guilty to criminal conspiracy/aggravated assault, aggravated assault and riot during jury selection last week in Clearfield County. Judge Fredric J. Ammerman sentenced him to an additional five to 15 years in state prison.
The charges stem from assaults that occurred in April 2015 after two corrections officers tried to break up an assault on an inmate by Richard Adams. Of the five officers assaulted by the six inmates, four of them were taken to UPMC Altoona for treatment, according to previous reports.
Adams, 35, pleaded guilty and was sentenced in August to 15 to 30 years in prison. This sentence is running consecutive to his current life sentence for a murder in Philadelphia.
Last week, Norman Wothman, 52, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to an additional period of 35 to 70 years in state prison. He is currently serving a sentence for several rape cases.
Also charged in connection with the riot is Yafest Oliver, 27, who made a motion to withdraw his guilty plea in August, and Isaiah Samir Lakeem Hall, 25. Hall has a pending motion requesting a mental health examination.
According to testimony in Wothman’s trial, on April 28, 2015, Adams engaged another inmate in a physical altercation in the south yard inside the prison. A corrections officer saw the other inmate laying on the ground and Adams kicking him in the head and face area. Adams refused all orders to stop and be handcuffed.
The officers took Adams to the ground and attempted to restrain him with handcuffs. Several inmates stepped in and began assaulting the five officers.
Stafford kicked one of the officers several times in the head and body while he was on the ground, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
During Wothman’s trial, three of the officers testified, explaining their injuries. One suffered a laceration on his head that required four staples, injuries to his neck and back that required surgery and a torn ligament in his left shoulder.
A second officer said his injuries included a broken clavicle and torn ligaments.
And a third officer said he had contusions to his head, a bruised jaw, a possible concussion and pain in his left arm as a result of his injuries.
Comments