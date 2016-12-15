Police find ‘owe sheet,’ digital scale and drugs in State College man’s home

Police found about 12 grams of heroin in the home of a State College man on probation.
According to the criminal complaint filed by Patton Township police, at about 4 p.m. Monday, officers received a call from the Centre County probation officer. He reported that possible drugs were found during the home inspection of Troy Battles, 30.
In a search of Battles’ bedroom, officers discovered the pills, a digital scale and $1,200 in cash, police said. A binder also revealed names and numbers, believed to be an “owe sheet.”
Unused syringes were also allegedly discovered on the living room coffee table.
Battles stated that the syringes belonged to his grandmother and had been in the residence for some time. He also allegedly admitted the pills were his, but that the names and numbers were people who owed him money from before he was jailed several months ago.
Battles advised officers that the money was from his girlfriend and “what people owed him,” police said. He would not say what he was owed money for.
One officer left to obtain a search warrant, police said. While getting the warrant, Battles reportedly pointed out to officers multiple bags of heroin hidden in the residence.
Officers found 41 bags of heroin, the digital scale, $1,249 in cash, the “owe sheets,” the suspected Percocet and several household cans with hidden compartments, one of which contained 28 of the 41 bags of heroin, police said.
The bags field tested positive for 12 grams packaged weight in heroin, police said.
Battles was arraigned Tuesday before District Judge Tom Jordan, according to court documents, and charged with one felony count of possession with intent to deliver, two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $50,000.
A preliminary hearing is slated for Dec. 21.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
