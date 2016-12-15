Police find ‘owe sheet,’ digital scale and drugs in State College man’s home

1:20 Cases of carbon monoxide poisoning rise when temperatures drop Pause

0:42 Children get in holiday spirit with light reading

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

1:00 Pedro Rivera speaks at STEM meeting

2:03 Penn State players relished the big game pressure

0:51 Wife shocks husband with Rose Bowl tickets

2:29 Mecklenburg DA presents awards to civilians and law enforcement

1:03 Malcolm Morrison gives a tour of his Aero Commander U9

5:27 Fighting terrorism and Islamophobia at the grassroots level