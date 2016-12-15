Snow Shoe traffic stop leads to firearms violation

A California man is facing felony charges after a traffic stop in Snow Shoe Township.
According to the criminal complaint filed by state police, a trooper stopped a truck at about noon Tuesday along Interstate 80 in Snow Shoe Township. Neither the truck nor the trailer it was hauling displayed a registered license plate, and the windows were “heavily tinted.”
During the stop, the trooper “became suspicious of criminal activity,” police said. A probable cause search of the truck revealed a Bryce 59 9mm handgun with 13 rounds in the magazine.
The driver, William McCrady III, 51, of Moreno Valley, Calif., had been previously convicted of conspiracy to distribute cocaine, police said, prohibiting him from possessing a firearm in Pennsylvania.
McCrady was arraigned before District Judge Tom Jordan, according to court documents, and charged with two felony counts of persons not to possess firearms and firearms not to be carried without a license. Unsecured bail was set at $20,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 4.
