Police seek man accused of tampering with parking gate

State College police are seeking a male accused of tampering with the entry gate of a downtown parking garage.
The man was seen on surveillance footage tampering with the Beaver Avenue parking garage entry gate at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, police said in a news release Monday. He was described as a white male with short brown hair wearing a gray hoodie with a blue jacket.
He was seen in the area with another male and female, police said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the State College police at 234-7150 or submit an anonymous tip through the police website.
Comments