Moir sentenced to probation in body dumping

A Patton Township man who pleaded guilty to leaving the body of a Philadelphia-area woman along the side of a Ferguson Township road was sentenced to probation Tuesday.
Robert Moir, 60, pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor charge of abuse of a corpse in August. The charge related to the discovery of a woman’s body along Plainfield Road in mid-February.
The woman was identified by the Centre County Coroner’s Office a few days later as Corinne Pena, 35. Evidence indicated Pena had died of a drug overdose, Ferguson Township police said.
Moir was charged shortly afterward. According to statements by Moir, he had discovered her body in the bathroom. A needle and spoon had been found nearby as well.
After loading the woman’s body into his Mercedes, Moir said he drove to Plainfield Road, telling police that he wanted Pena to be found and figured because of the cold temperatures her body would not decompose. He drove to Pine Grove Mills, “removed her from his vehicle and placed her on the side of the road.”
Moir declined to speak in court Tuesday.
President Judge Thomas King Kistler, who presided over the sentencing, said he understoood the charge arose from a “crime of certain circumstances,” and that the threat of recidivism was very low in Moir’s case.
Moir was ultimately sentenced to two years probation and one day of community service. He will be charged with the costs of prosecution, but no fines were levied against him.
