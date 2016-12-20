Crime

December 20, 2016 6:27 PM

Police seek man suspected of taking packages from apartments

From CDT staff reports

State College police are seeking a man suspected of taking packages from apartment buildings in the west end of State College.

The man was seen on surveillance video and does not appear to be a resident of the building, police said in a Tuesday news release. He was described as a light-skinned black man with an average build, who was wearing a black jacket with a hat and hood.

He was seen carrying a dark red backpack and a blue duffel bag, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the State College police at 234-7150 or submit an anonymous tip through the police website.

