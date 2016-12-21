Crime

December 21, 2016 4:47 PM

Police seek Snappy’s theft suspects

From CDT staff reports

State College police are seeking information about a theft from Snappy’s along University Drive.

According to a police news release Wednesday, at about 5 p.m. Nov. 29, a male and a female came in and purchased a carton of cigarettes with separate bank cards. The woman returned for another carton but fled when the card was declined.

The woman was described as a petite, black female with medium-to-long black hair that partially covers her face, police said. She was wearing a black hoodie and black leggings.

The man was described as black with some facial hair and average height and weight, police said. He was wearing a gray hoodie with black sleeves and gray pants.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact State College police at 234-7150 or submit an anonymous tip through the police website.

