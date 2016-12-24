Crime

December 24, 2016 11:41 PM

Police searching for missing man, last seen Monday

From CDT staff reports

Police are searching for 32-year-old Aaron Skerkavich, of Punxsutawney, who was reported missing Monday.

He was last seen Monday evening by hotel staff at the Waterworks Road Days Inn in Somerset.

His family was last known to have heard from him at 2:30 p.m. Monday when he sent a text message to his fiancee.

He is described as being 6 feet tall, 230 pounds with short, brown, buzz-cut-style hair with brown eyes and a muscular build.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Punxsutawney police at 938-6220.

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

State College's new police chief shares law enforcement philosophy

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos