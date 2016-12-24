Police searching for missing man, last seen Monday

Police are searching for 32-year-old Aaron Skerkavich, of Punxsutawney, who was reported missing Monday.
He was last seen Monday evening by hotel staff at the Waterworks Road Days Inn in Somerset.
His family was last known to have heard from him at 2:30 p.m. Monday when he sent a text message to his fiancee.
He is described as being 6 feet tall, 230 pounds with short, brown, buzz-cut-style hair with brown eyes and a muscular build.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Punxsutawney police at 938-6220.
