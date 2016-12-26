Police investigating possible Christmas burglary

State police at Rockview issued a release Monday, and it detailed how they believe about $5,700 in hunting equipment was stolen.
Police say someone kicked in a residence’s front door and stole items, including Steiner Marine binoculars, a Cabela’s Barrett crossbow package, a Winchester 12 gauge shotgun, a Remington 870 pump 20 guage shotgun, a Mossberg Model 500 .410 gauge shotgun, two Thompson-Center Hawken Flint Locl .50 caliber muzzleloaders and a check book.
Police said it could have taken place during Christmas in Liberty Township.
Anyone with information should contact police.
