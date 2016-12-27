Alleged retail theft nets felony charge

A State College woman is facing a felony theft charge after allegedly attempting to steal beauty products.
According to State College police, Kenya Britt, 46, was taken into custody Friday at the Northland Center Giant after asset protection staff reportedly observed her placing beauty products into her purse. She then allegedly proceeded through the checkout, paying only for a few grocery items but not the items in her purse.
The total cost of the items was about $97, police said. Britt’s criminal history showed two prior retail theft offenses, making the third an automatic felony charge.
She was arraigned before District Judge Carmine Prestia, according to court documents, who set bail at $500. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 4.
Comments