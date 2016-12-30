Boalsburg man faces assault charges

A Boalsburg man has been charged with assault after a reported November altercation.
According to the criminal complaint filed by State College police, an officer responded Nov. 10 to the Mount Nittany Medical Center emergency room for a report of an assault. The woman there was reluctant to give details, but indicated she had been in an altercation with her boyfriend, Dylan Sogor, 24.
The officer met with the woman at the State College police department twice, on Nov. 14 and Dec. 6, police said. During the second meeting, she reportedly told police that on Nov. 5, she and Sogor had been at a bar downtown when an argument ensued.
They both had left and returned to her residence when Sogor allegedly slammed her head off the car window and threw her to the ground, police said. After reportedly squeezing her neck, he dragged her up the front steps and shoved her again, causing her to fall.
The woman reported that as she was falling, she hit an object with her head, police said, causing a laceration. She and Sogor then went to the emergency room.
The officer reportedly obtained the woman’s medical records from Mount Nittany, police said, confirming her injuries and the 10 staples she received to the back of her head.
Sogor was arraigned Friday before District Judge Steven Lachman, according to court documents, and was charged with a misdemeanor count of simple assault and a summary count of harassment. Unsecured bail was set at $25,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 11.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
