Suspected cop killer is dead, police say

Jason Robison, the suspect in a cop killing, is dead, according to police.
Police say that Robison shot and killed state Trooper Landon Weaver at about 6:30 p.m. Friday when the officer responded to a “domestic-related incident.” The search, conducted on the ground and by helicopter, lasted into Saturday morning.
Robison, on Dec. 17, posted on Facebook that “the only good cop was a dead cop.”
Police and Governor Tom Wolf advised anyone who knew of Robison’s whereabouts to avoid the suspect for their own safety and to call 911. Wolf called state troopers “our best and bravest Pennsylvanians.”
“As the search continues, all of our law enforcement officers involved are in the thoughts of all Pennsylvanians,” Wolf said in a statement.
Weaver enlisted with police in December 2015 and was assigned to Troop G in Huntingdon. He is the 97th member of the Pennsylvania State Police to be killed in the line of duty.
