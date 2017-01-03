Man charged in connection with trooper’s killing

Pennsylvania state police have identified the source of the weapon used to kill Trooper Landon Weaver.
Weaver, 23, was shot and killed Friday in Juniata Township in Huntingdon County after responding to protection-from-abuse order. Jason Robison, 32, was identified as a suspect in the killing, and died Saturday morning after an extensive manhunt.
According to a state police news release, the .32-caliber Beretta handgun used in the shooting was traced back to an individual in Huntingdon who was allegedly unaware the gun was missing. The owner’s son, Bradley McMullen, reportedly revealed in an interview with police that he traded the handgun to Robison in exchange for five Suboxone.
Suboxone is commonly used to treat an addiction to narcotic pain relievers.
McMullen, 27, of Huntingdon, was arraigned Tuesday and charged with felony counts of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, according to court documents. Bail was set at $25,000.
He was incarcerated in the Huntingdon County Prison, police said. A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 11.
Viewings for Weaver are scheduled from noon to 3 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at 1 Convention Center Drive in Altoona. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the same location.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
