Clearfield County fugitive of the week wanted for corruption of minors

The Clearfield County District Attorney’s Office announced its fugitive of the week Tuesday.
The person is identified as Todd Vereshack, 32, of Irvona, according to District Attorney William Shaw Jr. Vereshack is wanted for failure to appear at a preliminary hearing Nov. 23.
According to a Decatur Township police affidavit, Shaw said, officers observed Vereshack in a parked car with a juvenile. They were able to observe various pieces of drug paraphernalia in the vehicle, including pipes, needles and spoons, and controlled substances were also discovered.
Vereshack is charged with corruption of minors, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana, Shaw said. Anyone with information is asked to call the Clearfield County Crime Stoppers at 800-376-4700.
Comments