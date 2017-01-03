Police seek suspects in Macy’s theft

State College police are seeking two females in a reported clothing theft from the Macy’s store at the Nittany Mall.
The suspects reportedly entered the store at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday, police said. The first woman took a large amount of clothing into a dressing room and exited to a white SUV driven by the second woman.
The first woman is described as black, in her mid-20s with long black hair in braids, police said. She was wearing a green winter coat with fur around the hood and a tan, knit winter hat.
The second woman is described as black, wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and a gray knit winter hat, police said. She was also wearing glasses.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact State College police at 234-7150 or submit an anonymous tip through the police website.
Comments