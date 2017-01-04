Police officer waives hearing in his DUI case

A Massachusetts police officer charged with a DUI in Centre County waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday.
The CDT previously reported that Sgt. Daniel Crevier, 46, and Detective Brendan Gallagher, of the North Andover Police Department, were on paid administrative leave pending investigation of a crash in Patton Township. Crevier specializes in crash reconstruction.
Crevier was driving the police department’s 2008 Dodge Charger just after midnight on Waddle Road just 150 feet from Toftrees Avenue, a September police report said. The officers’ vehicle struck a Glenn O. Hawbaker trailer that was parked in the bridge construction site at Waddle.
Crevier and Gallagher were contacted shortly thereafter at the Ramada State College Hotel and Conference Center on South Atherton Street. Crevier allegedly told officers that he and Gallagher were coming back from the End Zone in Port Matilda when the navigation app he was using took them the wrong way, police said.
While they were trying to get turned around, he said, they crashed.
Crevier was charged with three misdemeanor counts of DUI, BAC of .16 percent or higher and causing accidental damage to an unattended vehicle. The case moves toward trial.
