Former Penn State running back Curtis Enis charged with assault

Former Penn State running back Curtis Enis was charged Wednesday with assault in State College.
He was charged with two counts of misdemeanor simple assault and two counts of harassment, which are summary offenses. The offense date is listed as Oct. 22, the day of the Ohio State game, in court documents.
Enis played for the Nittany Lions in the 1990s before being drafted fifth overall in 1998 by the Chicago Bears. He played for three seasons in the NFL, amassing 1,497 yards. He ran for 3,256 yards and 36 touchdowns at Penn State and was a consensus 1997 All-American.
Comments