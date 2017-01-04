Man accused of rape, deviate intercourse on Christmas, but police say it didn’t happen

A Benner inmate was recently accused of rape and deviate sexual intercourse.
State police at Rockview, however, say a 22-year-old inmate claimed that he was raped by his cellmate at about 3 a.m. Dec. 25. The story didn’t add up to police.
“As a result of the investigation it was determined that the inmate was not being truthful about his allegation,” police said in a release.
The man who accused his cellmate of rape will be charged with false reports to law enforcement, a second degree misdemeanor. Police have not oublicly identified either man involved in the case.
