Crime

January 4, 2017 9:27 PM

Man accused of rape, deviate intercourse on Christmas, but police say it didn’t happen

From CDT staff reports

A Benner inmate was recently accused of rape and deviate sexual intercourse.

State police at Rockview, however, say a 22-year-old inmate claimed that he was raped by his cellmate at about 3 a.m. Dec. 25. The story didn’t add up to police.

“As a result of the investigation it was determined that the inmate was not being truthful about his allegation,” police said in a release.

The man who accused his cellmate of rape will be charged with false reports to law enforcement, a second degree misdemeanor. Police have not oublicly identified either man involved in the case.

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

State College's new police chief shares law enforcement philosophy

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos