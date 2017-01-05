Details emerge in case against Curtis Enis

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl Pause

3:22 Remapping the human mesentery in a way never seen before

1:06 You've got to see how State College's ice sculptures were made

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

6:21 Man with dementia hears music from his era and lights up

1:21 Video: On living and loving with Alzheimer's

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

3:52 Penn State's Cael Sanderson reflects on winning the NCAA Championship

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers