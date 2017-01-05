Man exposes himself in local McDonald’s

A man was arrested Wednesday for exposing himself in a local McDonalds.
Michael J. Hebdon, 62, was charged by Lawrence Township Police with open lewdness, disorderly conduct, and indecent exposure. He is in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police responded Wednesday afternoon to a report of a man exposing himself in the Clearfield McDonald’s on South Second Street.
Hebdon allegedly had a birthday balloon sticking outside his pant’s zipper and his genitals were exposed when police arrived. Hebdon was taken outside, handcuffed and placed in the police car.
Hebdon told police that he was from New York and homeless.
Employees of McDonald’s told investigators that multiple customers told them the man was exposing himself and had something hanging from his zipper.
Hebdon is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Jan. 11.
