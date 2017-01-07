State College teen charged with trespassing, resisting arrest

A State College teenager faces four misdemeanor charges, two for criminal trespess, one for resisting arrest and one for disorderly conduct, according to an affidavit.
Police responded to Mifflin Hall where they said Glenn Alexander Wild, 19, entered two Penn State dorm rooms uninvited and yelled at residents. Police arrived when Wild was outside of Room 103, arrested him and he continued yelling.
Residents of Room 307 told police that Wild refused to leave when asked, so they pushed him out. He allegedly would not leave Room 103 until he was told by a resident assistant that police had been called.
The incident occurred on Feb. 12, according to police, though Wild was not arraigned on charges until Tuesday. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 1.
Wild is still listed as a student at the university.
