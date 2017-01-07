Bellefonte man, woman steal together, police say

A Bellefonte man and woman are facing theft charges after a Dec. 9 trip to Wegmans.
Two Patton Township police officers responded to the call, and an employee explained that she watched two people on surveillance cameras appearing to take items without paying.
The people on the tapes were later identified as Randy, 56, and Sandy Martz, 56.
Sandy Martz, according to an affidavit, selected items throughout the store and placed them in her purse. Randy Martz followed and her handed her an item when she dropped it. Police said he followed close enough in an apparent attempt to hide her from other people line of site.
They then allegedly walked out of the store without paying for $214 worth of items. Wegmans is seeking $6.99 in restitution.
Sandy Martz was arraigned Thursday on charges of conspiracy retail theft and receiving stolen property. Randy Martz was arraigned Thursday on one charge of conspiracy retail theft. Their preliminary hearing is on Feb. 1.
Comments