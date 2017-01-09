Bellefonte man holds knife to girlfriend’s face, threatens to set house on fire, police say

A Bellefonte man is facing charges in Clinton County after an alleged altercation with his girlfriend.
According to a news release by state police at Lamar, Joshua Fuller, 34, got into a verbal argument at about 11:45 p.m. Saturday at a residence in Gallagher Township. During the argument, Fuller allegedly threatened to burn down the residence and swung a box cutter at the woman, trying to cut her arm.
He’s also accused of grabbing the woman by the neck and pushing her against a wall, police said, before swinging a knife at her and holding the knife to her face.
Fuller was charged with misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats and simple assault and a summary count of harassment, according to court documents. Bail was set at $5,000.
Comments