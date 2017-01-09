Mother accuses man of raping her ‘intellectually challenged’ daughter

A man is charged with 15 felonies for the alleged rape of an “intellectually challenged” female.
The charges — two counts of rape by forcible compulsion, two counts of raping a mentally disabled person, one count of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion, one count of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a mentally disabled person, three counts of sexual assault, two counts of aggravated indecent assault without consent, two counts of aggravated indecent assault by forcible compulsion and two counts of aggravated indecent assault on a person who suffers from a mental disability — stem from alleged incidents in 2013.
Scott E. McCliment, 25, of Hawk Run faces those charges, plus six misdemeanor charges.
McCliment arrived at a College Township home on Feb. 22, 2013, according to police. He wanted to meet a female that he met through social network called meetme.com.
He allegedly forced her onto her bed when he arrived and made her perform sexual acts.
The female’s mother reported the alleged rape a day later.
