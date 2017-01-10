State police do not solicit donations, so don’t fall for this latest scam

State police at Troop G stations, which includes Rockview, have warned the public about a scam that illegally claims law enforcement will be the beneficiary.
Police have recently been tipped off to solicitation attempts from around central Pennsylvania in which people are receiving phone calls. The caller tells people they are fundraising on behalf of the “Pennsylvania State Police Fund” and usually claims that the money is for “Trooper Landon Weaver’s Family.”
Police, however, are prohibited from soliciting donations and cannot permit anyone or any organization from soliciting funds with the “explicit approval” of the state police commissioner.
It was made clear in a release that state police do not conduct any fundraising or charitable work, though it does endorse fundraising efforts for things like Camp Cadet and Crime Stoppers.
Comments