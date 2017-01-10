State College police report cocaine bust in the borough

A New Jersey man is facing numerous felony charges related to allegedly selling cocaine in State College.
According to the criminal complaint filed by State College police, a confidential informant advised police in August 2015 that a man, identified as Matthew Dizon, 22, was selling cocaine in the State College area. The informant reportedly positively identified Dizon through Facebook.
In October 2015, the informant allegedly made arrangements via text message to make a purchase from Dizon, police said. Under surveillance, the informant traveled to an East College Avenue residence, returning with a bag of suspected cocaine, which field-tested positive for the drug.
In November 2015, the informant reportedly made arrangements to purchase LSD from Dizon, police said. The informant returned to the address, returning with suspected LSD tabs wrapped in foil, which also field-tested positive for the drug.
A second cocaine purchase was arranged on Feb. 29, police said, which again field-tested positive for the drug.
A warranted search of the residence was conducted that day, police said, which yielded six bags of suspected cocaine, a vial of suspected cocaine, four pills suspected to be Xanax, two checks written out to Dizon for $900 each, currency used in the previous controlled buys and a glass bong with suspected marijuana residue.
A Pennsylvania State Police Regional Laboratory report on April 4 confirmed more than 7 grams of cocaine found in the search. The pills were also confirmed to be Xanax.
Dizon was arraigned Monday before District Judge Carmine Prestia, according to court documents, and charged with seven felony counts of possession with intent to deliver, three felony charges of criminal use of a communication facility, five misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Unsecured bail was set at $50,000.
A preliminary hearing is slated for Jan. 18.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
