Marijuana, Ecstasy recovered in State College drug bust

A Philadelphia man is facing felony charges after allegedly dealing marijuana in State College.
According to the criminal complaint filed by State College police, a confidential informant advised police in April that a man, identified as Steven Henao, 22, was selling marijuana in the State College area. The informant had reportedly met Henao at a bar, where Henao allegedly said he was selling.
The informant positively identified Henao through a driver’s license database, police said.
On April 18, the informant made arrangements to make a purchase from Henao, police said. The informant was observed traveling to the Nittany Apartments on University Park, and returning with four bags of suspected marijuana.
A second purchase was made on April 27, police said. A recorded conversation between Henao and the informant reportedly confirmed the sale.
Officers executed a search warrant at Henao’s residence that day, police said. Discovered in the search was $1,325 in cash, 10 bags of suspected marijuana, two capsules of suspected Ecstasy, two digital scales and a grinder.
The Pennsylvania State Police Regional Laboratory later confirmed 181 grams of marijuana, as well as Ecstasy tablets.
Henao was arraigned Monday before District Judge Carmine Prestia, according to court documents, and charged with five felony counts of possession with intent to deliver, two felony charges of criminal use of a communication facility, four misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Unsecured bail was set at $25,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 18.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
Comments