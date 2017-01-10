Sentencings carried out at Centre County Courthouse

Centre County Judge Pamela Ruest presided over sentencing Tuesday at the Centre County Courthouse in Bellefonte.
▪ Devonte Charles, 23, of Altoona, was charged with simple assault and harassment after a September altercation with a woman at the Lion’s Den nightclub in downtown State College. Charles entered a guilty plea on the charges.
He was sentenced to two years probation and a $100 fine. During this time he must not violate any laws and will be responsible for the costs of prosecution.
▪ Kevin Coit, 26, an inmate at Rockview state prison, was charged with arson after a fire in his cell caused an evacuation of the entire wing. An investigation into the fire revealed two pieces of metal inserted into an outlet, causing $3,500 in damage.
Coit pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six-to-12 months consecutive to his current sentence. He must also pay the costs of prosecution and $1,935 in restitution to Rockview.
▪ A bench warrant will be issued for the arrest of Steven Dulaney, 27, of Cogan Station, who failed to appear for sentencing.
Dulaney’s scheduled sentencing stemmed from felony charges made against him in August 2015, according to court documents. At that time, State College police had investigated a report of a burglary at a College Township home.
According to the affidavit, the residents at the home reported they had returned from a weeklong vacation and noticed cash and coins missing from inside their house. They estimated between $200-$250 had been taken.
A witness reported seeing a white station wagon parked at the residence during the week, police said, found to be Dulaney’s vehicle. A resident stated he had been over to the house several times and was aware they usually enter through an unlocked garage door.
Dulaney was charged with felony counts of burglary and criminal trespassing, court documents said.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
Comments