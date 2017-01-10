Sentencings carried out at Centre County Courthouse

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl Pause

0:48 Poncho is reunited with his owner

2:06 Funeral procession for Trooper Landon Weaver

2:56 Trophies put smile on Franklin's face, time for USC

3:25 What the 2016-17 winter could look like in the U.S.

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

3:38 Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to sentencing hearing

1:03 Malcolm Morrison gives a tour of his Aero Commander U9

3:22 Remapping the human mesentery in a way never seen before