State College doctor pleads guilty in 2 cases

A Centre County physician accused of resisting arrest in one case and assaulting an officer in another, pleaded guilty Tuesday during plea and sentencing court in Clearfield County.
Dr. Sharon Pletcher, 57, of Port Matilda, pleaded guilty in the first case to resisting arrest, defiant trespass, and summary charges of disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. These charges stem from an incident in Morris Township on Aug. 23, 2015.
President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman sentenced her to two years probation.
In a second case, also involving law enforcement, she pleaded guilty to simple assault and disorderly conduct, for which she received a concurrent sentence of two years probation. She was ordered to complete anger management counseling and to have no contact with the victims.
Last month Pletcher’s bail was revoked because she violated her bail conditions by committing a second offense. She was incarcerated until she signed a plea agreement two days later.
According to the affidavit in the first case, police were called to the Morris Township residence for a report of an unwanted woman at the home. It was reported that Pletcher arrived at the home and began to use vulgar language. A resident told her to leave several times, but she allegedly refused until she was told the police were called.
A responding officer said Pletcher was seated in her vehicle and speaking to another officer when he made contact with her. He said he detected a strong odor of alcohol on her breath.
After she was arrested for public drunkenness, she grabbed the steering wheel and told them she wasn’t getting out, according to court documents. The two officers then reportedly removed her from the vehicle as she resisted.
According to the affidavit in the second case, Pletcher was taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield by state police for a psychiatric evaluation on June 16.
After the troopers left, Pletcher allegedly began yelling and swearing at the medical staff. As a Clearfield borough police officer tried to calm her down, she reportedly threw a cup of water at him and tried to leave the room. The officer said he blocked Pletcher, then she pushed him several times. She told him to handcuff her, which he did. After he seated her on the hospital bed, she kicked him in the groin.
She later became irate again, yelling and screaming, according to the affidavit.
