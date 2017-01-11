Man accused of making threats with shotgun waives hearing

A Curwensville man who allegedly threatened two people with a shotgun waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday during centralized court in Clearfield County.
Andrew James Blake, 23, is facing charges on two counts each of terroristic threats, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment, all misdemeanors. The case now moves on to the Court of Common Pleas. Blake remains incarcerated in lieu of $25,000 bail.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, at 9:05 p.m. on Jan. 3, a man and woman were driving Blake to his residence in Ferguson Township in Centre County. After they left him off, Blake sent a text message to the man about driving too fast while his kids were in the vehicle. Blake then called him and told him to come back down, according to the police report.
When they returned to Blake’s residence, Blake was seen walking up the road with something in his hands. The man and woman told police that Blake stopped their vehicle and opened the driver’s side door. At that time, Blake allegedly walked around the door, pointed the shotgun at him and threatened to “blow his brains out.” Blake then told the female victim if she got out of the vehicle he would blow her brains out, they reported to police. They were able to leave the area and call 911.
Comments