Preliminary hearings held in Centre County Courthouse

The CDT previously reported on the following individuals who were slated for preliminary hearings Wednesday at the Centre County Courthouse. District Justice Steven Lachman presided over the hearings.
▪ Michael Marino, 21, of Madison, Conn., was charged with a misdemeanor count of simple assault and a summary charge of harassment in November after allegedly shoving another man to the ground. The fall reportedly caused a vertebrae fracture, which required surgery to correct.
He waived his right to a hearing. The case moves toward trial.
▪ Dylan Sogor, 24, of Boalsburg, was charged with a misdemeanor count of simple assault and a summary count of harassment on Dec. 28 after a reported altercation with a woman. Sogor reportedly pushed the woman to the ground twice, causing a laceration to the head.
He waived his right to a hearing. The case moves toward trial.
▪ Matthew Besecker, 29, of Centre Hall, was charged with a felony count of criminal trespassing and a summary charge of criminal mischief New Year’s Day after allegedly entering a woman’s home in Penn Township. The woman reported finding Besecker “hunched over in the shower of the bathroom connected to her bedroom” before he fled.
He waived his right to a hearing. The case moves toward trial.
▪ Michael Sagula, 21, of Macungie, was charged with four felony counts of intent to deliver, two felony counts of criminal use of a communication facility and two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance on Jan. 5 after an informant provided information to authorities that Sagula was reportedly dealing marijuana.
He waived his right to a hearing. The case moves toward trial.
All individuals arrested are provided the right to a preliminary hearing after they are arraigned by a district judge. The next stage in the case is a pretrial conference, where the person may plead guilty or not guilty, before the case moves to sentencing or a formal trial.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
