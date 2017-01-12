Warrant issued for man who failed to appear for sentencing

A bench warrant will be issued for the arrest of Steven Dulaney, 27, of Cogan Station, who failed to appear for sentencing.
Dulaney’s scheduled sentencing stemmed from felony charges made against him in August 2015, according to court documents. At that time, State College police had investigated a report of a burglary at a College Township home.
According to the affidavit, the residents at the home reported they had returned from a weeklong vacation and noticed cash and coins missing from inside their house. They estimated between $200-$250 had been taken.
A witness reported seeing a white station wagon parked at the residence during the week, police said, found to be Dulaney’s vehicle. A resident stated he had been over to the house several times and was aware they usually enter through an unlocked garage door.
Dulaney was charged with felony counts of burglary and criminal trespassing, court documents said.
