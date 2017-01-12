Reported cocaine purchases lead to arrest in State College

A State College man is facing felony charges after police allege he sold cocaine to a confidential informant.
According to the criminal complaint filed by State College police, the informant alerted police that a man, known to the informant as Azim, was selling cocaine and marijuana in State College. The informant had seen this person with cocaine in his possession, saying he talked about selling large quantities of marijuana.
The man was positively identified as Abdullah Azim Haywood, 31, by the informant through a driver’s license photo, police said.
On Sept. 20, the informant allegedly contacted Haywood making arrangements to purchase cocaine through text messages. The informant was followed by police to an address on Waupelani Drive, after which the informant returned two bags of suspected cocaine to the police.
In early October, the informant again made arrangements via text and phone calls to purchase cocaine, police said. Officers followed the informant and Haywood to the parking lot of the Citizen’s Bank on South Atherton Street.
The informant was picked up by officers at the nearby Uni-Mart, police said, who turned over a cigarette box containing suspected cocaine.
A police lab report tested more than 13 grams of the substance purchased by the informant, police said, which was confirmed to be cocaine.
Haywood was arraigned Wednesday before District Judge Carmine Prestia, according to court documents, and charged with four felony counts of possession with intent to deliver, two felony charges of criminal use of a communication facility, two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $75,000.
A preliminary hearing is slated for Jan. 18.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
