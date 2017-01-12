Inmate charged with throwing feces at officer

An inmate at Rockview state prison is facing felony charges after reportedly throwing bodily waste at a corrections officer.
According to the criminal complaint filed by state police at Rockview, a report came to troopers that an inmate had thrown feces at a corrections officer on Dec. 31.
An investigator watched surveillance footage of the incident in January, police said, which showed the officer speaking with Davon Jones, 23. Jones was allegedly seen reaching out of an opening in the cell door holding “a white Styrofoam cup that is nearly full of a dark, liquefied substance.”
Jones tossed the contents of the cup at the officer, police said, hitting him in the leg. The pants were taken as evidence.
Jones was charged with a felony count of aggravated harassment by a prisoner, according to court documents. A preliminary hearing is slated for Feb. 15.
