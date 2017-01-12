Former Penn State football player allegedly assaults father

A former Penn State football player was arrested Wednesday after an alleged altercation at University Park.
According to the criminal complaint filed by Penn State police, officers responded at about noon to Pollock Commons for a report of a father and son arguing outside the building. Witnesses advised the son had struck the father.
An officer met with the father inside Pollock, police said, and the father said his son had struck him with his fist as he was trying to calm his son down.
The son, identified as John Haffner, 23, told the officer that he and his father “don’t connect,” police said. He allegedly told police he struck his father, stating he thought his father “wanted to be hit so he could better understand the situation.” He was on Penn State’s football roster from 2012 to 2015 and saw playing time during his junior season.
Haffner was arraigned before District Judge Carmine Prestia, according to court documents, and charged with a misdemeanor count of simple assault and a summary charge of harassment. Bail was set at $10,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 18.
