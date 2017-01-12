Marijuana plants reportedly found in traffic stop

State police recovered more than three dozen marijuana plants in a traffic stop, a Wednesday report said.
According to the criminal complaint filed by state police, a trooper stopped a vehicle at about noon along Interstate 80 in Boggs Township. During the stop, the trooper reported “numerous indicators of criminal activity.”
A search of the vehicle turned up 36 plastic bags of suspected marijuana, police said, and 40 marijuana plants. The contents field tested positive for marijuana.
The driver, Juan Toranzo-Rodrigues, 46, of Ypsilanti, Mich., was arraigned before District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker, according to court documents, and charged with two felony counts of possession with intent to deliver and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $50,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 18.
