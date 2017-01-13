Woman found unconscious in vehicle with a syringe protruding from her waistband

A woman suspected of DUI was found unconscious Dec. 19 in a vehicle on Ridge Road in Shirley Township, state police at Huntingdon said in a release.
The vehicle was “running and in gear” when police responded to the scene.
The woman, 23, of Three Springs had a syringe in plan view protruding from her waistband. Two doses of Naloxone were used, and the woman regained consciousness. She was then taken to J.C. Blair Memorial Hospital in Huntingdon for treatment.
Police said that charges are pending blood results.
Comments