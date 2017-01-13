Crime

January 13, 2017 6:12 PM

Two arrested with marijuana along I-80

From CDT staff reports

Two New York men were arrested in Centre County Thursday on suspicion of delivering drugs.

According to the criminal complaint by state police, Jason Adames-Deleon, 21, of New York, and his passenger — Haris Zejnuni, 27, of Yonkers, N.Y. — were stopped at about 2:30 p.m. along Interstate 80 in Marion Township.

The trooper “noticed numerous indicators of criminal activity,” police said, and a search of the vehicle revealed several plastic bags of suspected marijuana. A field test showed a positive for the drug.

Both were taken into custody and arraigned before District Judge Kelly Gillette-Walker, according to court documents. Both were charged with two felony counts of possession with intent to deliver and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bail was set at $150,000 each. Preliminary hearings are set for Jan. 18.

