Two arrested with marijuana along I-80

1:00 Wyatt just wants attention and prayers Pause

3:52 Penn State's Cael Sanderson reflects on winning the NCAA Championship

3:47 Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You'

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

1:00 Pedro Rivera speaks at STEM meeting

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl

0:49 Rescuers free squirrel from a nutty predicament

0:28 Sticking it to the DMV, with 5 wheelbarrows of pennies