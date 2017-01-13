Crime

January 13, 2017 6:13 PM

Armed robbery suspect taken into custody

From CDT staff reports

A Philadelphia man was arrested for armed robbery Wednesday in Mount Union.

According to state police at Hollidaysburg, Terrance Robinson, 34, displayed a handgun and took cell phones and cash from four people Monday in Snyder Township, Blair County, before fleeing. He was taken into custody two days later.

Robinson was charged with multiple felony counts of aggravated assault and robbery, according to court documents, as well as numerous misdemeanor charges of terroristic threats, theft by unlawful taking, simple assault and reckless endangerment. Bail was set at $150,000.

