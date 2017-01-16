Police release descriptions of Uni-Mart armed robbery suspects

Descriptions and photos of three armed robbery suspects were issued in a release by Ferguson Township police Monday evening.
The suspects are three black men, according to police, who they said entered the Uni-Mart at 315 W. Aaron Drive in Ferguson Township at about 8:15 p.m.
One male displayed a gun and fired shots into the wall. The men took cash and fled.
One of the men was described as wearing a white and gray jacket with a gray hood. Another wore a black hoodie, and the other wore a red shirt with white print on the front.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 800-479-0050 or email tip@centrecountycrimestoppers.org.
“Those providing information that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000 from Centre County CrimeStoppers,” according to Ferguson Township police.
Ferguson and Patton Township police responded to the scene. Ferguson Township police are in charge of the investigation, according to authorities.
